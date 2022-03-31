STATESBORO. Ga. (WSAV) — The Statesboro Police Department(SPD) is investigating a homicide that happened on Wednesday night.

On Mar. 30 at 6:59 p.m., Bulloch County 911 received calls with reports of shots fired in the 100 block of Church Street in Statesboro. Upon arrival, SPD officers found a male, later identified as 30-year-old Edward Jerome Samuel, shot to death inside of an apartment.

Officers detained a suspect believed to be responsible for fatally shooting Samuel along with

several witnesses.

Detectives responded and began a criminal investigation, which lasted overnight and is currently ongoing. Authorities say they know the details and person responsible for the shooting, but require additional investigation.

The incident was specific to the parties involved, all of whom knew one another, and presents no further danger to the general public, detectives say.

No criminal charges have been filed against the responsible party at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Senior Detective Eric Short at 912-764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.