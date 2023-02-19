STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting that took place early Sunday morning.

Officers that were in the area of Chandler Road at 1:06 a.m. heard gunshots near the Blue Room located at 1830 Chandler Road. Police say that the building and a car were damaged by gunfire.

According to police, a male subject was located in a wooded area down Chandler Road with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Memorial in Savannah for treatment.

Police say that the victim was not a Georgia Southern student.

SPD investigated the scene and obtained video surveillance determining that the victim was not shot at the Blue Room.

SPD says that there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Anyone with information on this case should contact Senior Detective Ben Purvis at

912-764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.

This is a developing story.