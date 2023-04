SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Statesboro Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place close to Georgia Southern’s Paulson Stadium.

According to law enforcement, one person was shot and taken by helicopter to a Savannah hospital.

K-9 units are in the area as well as investigators as they continue to identify the shooter. They encourage those living in the area to stay alert and aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity to 911.