STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Statesboro police are investigating a deadly Monday night shooting that occurred at an apartment complex near Georgia Southern University. This comes nearly a week after another shooting near the campus left a person injured.

Officers and detectives responded to Cambridge at Southern-The Pines apartments, located in the 120 block of Lanier Drive, for reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers found 19-year-old Cameron Anderson suffering from a gunshot wound. Anderson was transported to East Georgia Regional Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

Detectives continued to process the scene, which spanned into the neighboring complex, Cambridge at Southern-the Palms, and conducted interviews.

Police believe there are more witnesses in the complex, and say it is critical for additional witnesses to come forward and assist in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Donald White or Det. Dustin Cross at

912-764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.