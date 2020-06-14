Statesboro police investigating after 17-year-old girl fatally shot in car

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) is investigating after a teenager was fatally shot in a moving car early Sunday morning.

According to SPD, officers responded to East Georgia Regional Medical Center at 12:52 a.m. in response to a female who had been brought in with a gunshot wound. The victim died at the hospital a short time later.

The victim has been identified as 17-year-old Haley Hutcheson of Reidsville.

SPD says detectives have interviewed multiple potential witnesses and persons of interest. Preliminary evidence suggests that Hutcheson was shot while traveling in a vehicle on the bypass south of the Brannen Street intersection. It appears the gunshots came from another vehicle on the bypass.

Investigators say Hutcheson was brought to the emergency room by the other people in the vehicle with her.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Travis Kreum at 912-764-9911.

SPD says no further information can be released at this time. News 3 will have updates.