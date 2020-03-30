Statesboro Police investigate weekend homicide

STATESBORO, Ga (WSAV) – Statesboro Police investigate a homicide after responding to a shots fired call Friday.

SPD officers responded to a shots fired call at a parking lot inside of 100 Woodlands Drive. At the scene police discovered a gunshot victim, Kenneth Emanuel Smith, 49.

Emergency crews airlifted Smith to Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah where Smith died from his injuries.

Investigators believe the suspect fled the area. Officials say arrest warrants for the suspect have been issued, but no further information is being released at this time.

Anyone with information on this case should contact Cpt. Akins at 912-764-9911.

