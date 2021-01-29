Statesboro Police investigate deadly shooting as a homicide

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) began a homicide investigation after a deadly shooting Thursday claimed a man’s life.

According to SPD, officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim at 7:41 p.m. in the area of the Blakewood Apartments on East Olliff Street.

At the scene, officers discovered John Trivonne Howard, 32, of Statesboro suffering from multiple gunshot wounds behind an apartment.

Crews transported Howard to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The SPD says they are seeking to speak with anyone who can provide information on the case.

Detectives say evidence suggests that there are witnesses who have either not come forward or refused to cooperate.

Persons with information should contact Det. James Winskey or Det. Katie Reese at 912-764-9911 or can submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.