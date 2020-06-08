Statesboro Police investigate 2 weekend shooting incidents

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Statesboro Police Department is investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened over the weekend.

Around 7 p.m. on Saturday, patrol officers responded to a shots fired report at the 300 block of West Parrish Street. Police found that a home had been struck by gunfire but no one was injured.

Officers were given a description of the suspects’ vehicle, which was later found abandoned by a deputy with the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle was towed for police to process.

On Sunday, shortly after midnight, Statesboro Police responded to another shots fired report in the area of West Main and College streets.

Police said a male with a gunshot wound was dropped off “minutes later” at East Georgia Regional Medical Center. He was taken to Memorial Health in Savannah in stable condition after being interviewed by detectives.

Both investigations are ongoing but police say they are unrelated.

Anyone with information on these cases should contact Statesboro Police Capt. Jared Akins at 912-764-9911.