Statesboro police find 3 dead over past several days, say fentanyl could be infiltrating area

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) says over the past several days it has found three people dead along with fentanyl either also found at the scene or possibly a contributing factor.

SPD says the drug — while it acts similar — is between 50 and 100 times stronger than morphine. Police say the drug has possibly made its way into the community.

“Many street drugs today are not in their pure forms, incorporating other drugs into them,” SPD said in a press release. “Fentanyl is often found as a component since it enhances the high cheaply. A buyer may not know this, or may simply ignore the risk.”

Police urge anyone who knows someone struggling with addiction to check on them often and call 9-1-1 if they suspect the person is overdosing.