STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Statesboro police officers were trained to deal with active shooter situations at the AMC Theater on Wednesday.

“When you’re training like that you have to train like you fight, so bring that level of intensity,” said officer Jonathan Treloar with the Statesboro Police Department.

The department staged an active shooter drill, asking officers to treat it as if it were the real deal.

“Do we see somebody with a weapon, do we hear something because as long there’s what we call a threat stimulus, or shots or screaming, then the threat is still active,” said Training Coordinator Kris Mock.

Volunteers acted as shooters and as victims. Officers used the sound of gunshots to lead their way in and out of theaters.

“We have a very young agency,” said Mock. “There’s a steep learning curve.”

This is the first time the department has done this annual training outside of their facility. Mock says it’s becoming increasingly more necessary.

“We wanted to focus on hey are our people doing what they need to do and do we need to adjust anything,” Mock explained.

This training helps officers to deal with active shooters or hostage situations, having officers work the call from start to finish.

“You can’t completely get rid of these traumatic events but you can do is have people prepared to slow them or stop them to the best of their ability,” said Treloar.