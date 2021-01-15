Statesboro Police arrest woman linked to stabbing

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – According to Statesboro Police, officers investigated a stabbing on Lewis Street Thursday. Police arrested one woman linked to the crime.

Police first responded to East Georgia Regional Medical Center where they met the victim who had been stabbed in the back.

Police then went to Lewis Street where the stabbing occurred to investigate.

After interviewing the victim and collecting evidence, police arrested Velma Mosley, 18, on charges of Aggravated Assault, Obstructing an Emergency Phone Call, and Theft by Taking.

Moseley remains in custody at the Bulloch County Jail.

Statesboro Police ask anyone with information on the case to contact Det. Jodie Tanner at 912-764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.