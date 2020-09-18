Statesboro Police arrest two suspects linked to shots fired at a fast food restaurant

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Statesboro Police arrested Eddie German, 20, and Danny German, 24, for their alleged involvement in a shooting Thursday at a Wendy’s restaurant.

Officers responded to the Wendy’s on Fair Road in Statesboro Thursday afternoon for a call of shots fired.

According to witnesses, an argument between the suspects and a Wendy’s employee led to Eddie German firing a shot toward the employee and the building.

No one was injured in the incident.

Eddie German faces charges of Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime, and Reckless Conduct.

Danny German faces charges of Party to the Crime of Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime.

Both men remain in custody at the Bulloch County Jail.