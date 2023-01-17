STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – A suspected wanted for an armed robbery back in December was arrested in Statesboro Monday.

According to the Statesboro Police Department, the incident happened on Dec. 28, 2022, at a home in the 100 block of Inman Lane. The victim told police he’d been robbed of cash at gunpoint.

Detectives identified 20-year-old N’Day Perkins, of Statesboro, as the suspect and issued warrants for his arrest on charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

It wasn’t until Monday that law enforcement came in contact with Perkins.

Statesboro Police said deputies with the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office were attempting to arrest another suspect on Martin Luther King Drive when they encountered Perkins. He attempted to run away but was arrested by the deputies.

Perkins was taken to Bulloch County Jail where he awaits further judicial action.

Police ask anyone with information on the case to contact Senior Det. Katie Reese at 912-764-9911 or submit information anonymously to tips@statesboroga.gov.