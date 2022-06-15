STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Statesboro police arrested a suspect Wednesday following a year-long search.

The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) arrested 32-year-old Quentin Lanier who had 19 active warrants.

SPD said a search warrant was issued after it bought cocaine and marijuana while undercover. Police found guns and drugs during the search.

Lanier was able to evade arrest with the help of friends, SPD said. He was taken to the Bulloch County jail.

SPD charged Lenier with the following:

1 count of Trafficking Cocaine

5 counts of Sale of Cocaine

4 counts of Sale of Marijuana

1 count of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

4 counts of Unlawful Use of Communications Facilities

1 count of Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony

1 count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

1 count of Theft by Receiving Stolen Property-Felony

1 count of Possession/Use of a Drug Related Object

SPD urges anyone with information on drug activity to call 912-764-9911 or email a tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.