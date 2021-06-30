Statesboro police arrest repeated drug trafficker

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Police arrested a Statesboro man for drug trafficking Tuesday night.

According to the Statesboro Police Department (SPD), the man was charged with the Sale of Cocaine, Trafficking Cocaine, and Obstruction. An officer saw the man on Mikell Street.

Police said he dropped a container with five ounces of crack cocaine, four ounces of powder cocaine and a large amount of money when he fled from police.

Demetrice Smart led an officer and his K-9 through a mile-long chase through a swampy area. Smart has a history of drug-related charges and robbery, according to SPD.