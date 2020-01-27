Statesboro police arrest one in Pine St. shooting, suspect others involved

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Statesboro Police Department arrested a man in connection to a shooting on Pine Street on Saturday.

At 2:45 p.m. SPD patrol officers heard gunshots coming from the area of Pine Street. Officers responded and found a 31-year-old man who had been shot in the face.

The victim was taken to Memorial Health in Savannah and was later released.

SPD says minutes after officers arrived to Pine Street, a Chevrolet Impala attempted to leave the scene. The driver, 28-year-old Courtney Raynard Spann, got out of the Impala and fled on foot.

Spann was caught and taken into custody by SPD officers.

Detectives found several rifles in the back seat of Spann’s car. At the shooting scene, multiple rifle and pistol caliber shell casings were found. After executing a search warrant on two homes and all vehicles involved, detectives found more rifles and drug evidence.

Spann is currently being held at the Bulloch County Jail and is charged with four counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, one count of Party to the Crime of Aggravated Assault, and one count of Obstruction. Other charges are possible.

SPD says this case is still under investigation. At this point, detectives believe there were multiple people involved and are asking them to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jodie Tanner at 912-764-9911.