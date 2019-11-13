Statesboro Police arrest one in entering auto incident

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Statesboro Police Department arrested one person in an entering auto incident.

On Tuesday at around 8:15 p.m., SPD officers were notified that a suspicious male was walking around a car care center at Stambuck Lane and the Bypass. Officers surrounded the area and tried to make contact with the man, later identified as 17-year-old Albert Bryant. Bryant fled on foot, but was apprehended by officers.

Officers recovered stolen property from a car that Bryant had broken into. He was arrested, taken to the Bulloch County Jail and charged with Entering Auto and Obstruction.

