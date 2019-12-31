Statesboro police arrest man, seize drugs and gun from apartment

Crime & Safety

by:

Posted: / Updated:
arrest-handcuffs_112288

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Statesboro Police Department arrested a man Monday after a search warrant led to the discovery of multiple drugs and a gun inside of his home.

Officers with SPD’s Impact Team received a citizen tip regarding a drug complaint at an apartment in the 1400 block of Statesboro Place Circle.

Officers went to the home and were allowed to come inside. A search warrant was then issued and carried out. They found suspected MDMA, Xanax, marijuana and a firearm inside of the apartment.

SPD officers arrested 24-year-old Quinton Earl Hall of Moultrie. Hall is charged with the following offenses:

  • Possession with intent- Marijuana
  • Possession with intent- schedule I drug
  • Possession with intent- Schedule II drug (three counts)
  • Possession with intent- Schedule III, IV or V drug (two counts)
  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Giving false information
  • Wanted person (Henry County)

Anyone with more information about this case or about other drug activity in Statesboro is asked to call the Impact Team at 912-764-9911.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories