Statesboro police arrest man, seize drugs and gun from apartment

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Statesboro Police Department arrested a man Monday after a search warrant led to the discovery of multiple drugs and a gun inside of his home.
Officers with SPD’s Impact Team received a citizen tip regarding a drug complaint at an apartment in the 1400 block of Statesboro Place Circle.
Officers went to the home and were allowed to come inside. A search warrant was then issued and carried out. They found suspected MDMA, Xanax, marijuana and a firearm inside of the apartment.
SPD officers arrested 24-year-old Quinton Earl Hall of Moultrie. Hall is charged with the following offenses:
- Possession with intent- Marijuana
- Possession with intent- schedule I drug
- Possession with intent- Schedule II drug (three counts)
- Possession with intent- Schedule III, IV or V drug (two counts)
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Giving false information
- Wanted person (Henry County)
Anyone with more information about this case or about other drug activity in Statesboro is asked to call the Impact Team at 912-764-9911.