Statesboro police arrest man, seize drugs and gun from apartment

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Statesboro Police Department arrested a man Monday after a search warrant led to the discovery of multiple drugs and a gun inside of his home.

Officers with SPD’s Impact Team received a citizen tip regarding a drug complaint at an apartment in the 1400 block of Statesboro Place Circle.

Officers went to the home and were allowed to come inside. A search warrant was then issued and carried out. They found suspected MDMA, Xanax, marijuana and a firearm inside of the apartment.

SPD officers arrested 24-year-old Quinton Earl Hall of Moultrie. Hall is charged with the following offenses:

Possession with intent- Marijuana

Possession with intent- schedule I drug

Possession with intent- Schedule II drug (three counts)

Possession with intent- Schedule III, IV or V drug (two counts)

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Giving false information

Wanted person (Henry County)

Anyone with more information about this case or about other drug activity in Statesboro is asked to call the Impact Team at 912-764-9911.