Statesboro police arrest man on rape, assault charges

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Statesboro Police Department arrested a man on rape charges on Saturday.

According to SPD, at 2:52 a.m., officers responded to the Georgia Southern University Police Department regarding a sexual assault. A female victim reported that she had been sexually assaulted by a person she knew at an apartment in Cambridge the Pines (100 block of Lanier Drive).

Detectives were told of the allegations and did interviews and a forensic examination of the victim. The suspect was identified as 20-year-old Paul Costley.

A search warrant was served at Costley’s apartment and evidence was found. Costley was arrested and charged with Rape and Aggravated Assault. He is being held at Bulloch County Jail pending further judicial action.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to all Detective Purvis at 912-764-9911.