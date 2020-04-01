Statesboro Police arrest man on murder, robbery charges after fatal shooting Monday

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Statesboro Police Department arrested a man Monday on murder charges after another man was fatally shot.

SPD says at 11:53 a.m. Monday, patrol officers responded to a parking lot at 100 Woodlands Drive at The Georgia Apartments for a report of shots fired. Officers found 49-year-old Kenneth Emanuel Smith shot.

Smith was taken via EMS and helicopter to Memorial Hospital in Savannah where he later died of his injuries.

Detectives carried out a search warrant at an apartment at 350 Rucker Lane, The Hamptons Apartments, later Monday. After an investigation, officers arrested 24-year-old Wanya Malik Anthony, of Decatur. Anthony is charged with Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, Armed Robbery, and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime.

Additional drug and weapons charges are pending against Anthony based on the search warrant.

Pending charges include:

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute (Adderall)

Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Oxycodone)

Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Hydromorphone)

Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance (MDMA)

Possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance (Alprazolam)

Two additional counts of Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime

Anthony is being taken to the Bulloch County Jail on Wednesday, where he will await further judicial action.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Captain Akins at 912-764-9911.