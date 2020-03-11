Statesboro police arrest man on false imprisonment charges

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) announce the arrest of a man on charges including False Imprisonment after he allegedly beat and held a former girlfriend against her will in her own apartment.

Darryl Brundage, 55, of Millen, faces charges including False Imprisonment, Burglary-1st Degree, Battery, Obstructing an Emergency Phone Call, and Criminal Trespass.

SPD says officers responded to a physical domestic dispute call Tuesday morning at an apartment in the 1800 block of Chandler Road.

A female at the scene told police her former boyfriend, Brundage, had broken into the apartment.

She says she tried to flee but claimed Brundagee dragged her back into the apartment and beat her.

Brundage also allegedly threatened to kill the woman.

Police say the woman had visible injuries and there was evidence of a struggle inside of the apartment.

The woman was treated and released at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.

Anyone with information on this case should contact Officer Katie Reese at 912-764-9911.

