Statesboro police arrest entering auto suspect

STATESBORO, Ga (WSAV) – Statesboro police announcing the arrest of a car theft suspect.

According to the Statesboro Police Department (SPD), officers responded to two seperate entering auto calls at the 400 block of South College Street Thursday afternoon.

Police say a witness was able to give them a suspect description which led to the arrest of Timothy Johnson, 20, of Ellabell.

Police say Johnson had on him property stolen from the entering autos along with some marijuana.

Johnson was also wanted by the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office on outstanding warrants.

Johnson faces charges including two counts of Entering Auto and one count of Possession of Marijuana.

