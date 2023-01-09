STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A man is in custody after shooting at his girlfriend and her father in Statesboro last week.

According to the Statesboro Police Department (SPD), patrol officers responded to Southern Villas on Chandler Road on Friday, Jan. 6 around 7:11 p.m. for a domestic dispute which led to shots being fired.

Upon arrival, officers discovered no one was injured but did note damage to two apartments from the gunfire.

Police say Shamar Littles, 22, fired shots from a handgun at his girlfriend and her father and then fled the complex on foot.

After an extensive search of the area, detectives issued arrest warrants for Littles for aggravated assault. On Jan. 9, Littles was located and arrested in Swainsboro and transported

back to the Bulloch County Jail.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Senior Detective Ben Purvis at 912-764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.