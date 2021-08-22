Statesboro Police arrest 7 suspects in drug busts, seek 2 others

Police are still searching for suspects, Kim Maurice Hunter Jr, left, and Nicolas Francesco Sparacia, right. Photos provided by the Statesboro Police Department.

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) arrested seven suspects in drug busts on Saturday and seek two others.

SPD says the suspects dealt the drugs at various Statesboro bars near Georgia Southern University. Officers in the months-long investigation went undercover to buy cocaine and said multiple suspects told them they had sold drugs multiple times.

Most of the suspects were patrons, however, in one case, some were staff from a club named Shenanigans, according to SPD. Police searched the club and found cocaine and firearms in staff-only areas. Police continued their search and arrested suspects at other bars and one suspect at their home.

The arrested suspects include:

Joseph Keith Bragg Jr Charges: 4 counts of Sale of Cocaine, 4 counts of Unlawful Use of Communication Facility, 1 count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Elizabeth Xuan Nguyen Charges: 1 count of Sale of Cocaine (Party to the Crime), 1 count of Unlawful Use of Communication Facility.

Ian Gallagher Liddy Charges: 2 counts of Sale of Cocaine, 2 counts of Sale of Cocaine (Party to the Crime), 2 counts of Unlawful Use of Communication Facility.

Kyler Zane Deason Charges: 2 counts of Sale of Cocaine, 2 counts of Sale of Cocaine (Party to the Crime), 1 count of Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute, 1 count of Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime, 3 counts of Unlawful Use of Communication Facility.

Destiny Ngezem Charges: 3 counts of Sale of Cocaine, 1 count of Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute, 3 counts of Unlawful Use of Communication Facility.

Jathan Luther Hendrix Charges: 3 counts of Sale of Cocaine, 3 counts of Unlawful Use of Communication Facility.

Reginal Jose Calles Charges: 3 counts of Sale of Cocaine, 3 counts of Unlawful Use of Communication Facility, 1 count of Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute, 1 count of Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance with the Intent to Distribute, 1 count of Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime.



Police are still searching for the following suspects: