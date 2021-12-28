Statesboro police arrest 6 suspected of armed robbery of pizza delivery person

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) arrested six people suspected of armed robbery of a pizza delivery person.

SPD says the pizza delivery driver was robbed while dropping off some slices at the University Point Apartments on Dec. 22. The person was surrounded by the suspects in the parking lot.

SPD along with Georgia Southern University officers found guns — one of which had been reported stolen — marijuana and evidence linked to the robbery at an apartment in the complex.

SPD released the identities of the following suspects and their charges:

Khalee Phipps, 17: 1 count armed robbery, 1 count aggravated assault, 1 count possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, 1 count theft by receiving stolen property, 1 count possession of marijuana (less than one ounce), 1 count obstruction.

1 count armed robbery, 1 count aggravated assault, 1 count possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, 1 count theft by receiving stolen property, 1 count possession of marijuana (less than one ounce), 1 count obstruction. Ronny Carlton, 17: 1 count armed robbery, 1 count aggravated assault, 1 count possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, 1 count theft by receiving stolen property, 1 count possession of marijuana (less than one ounce), 1 count obstruction.

1 count armed robbery, 1 count aggravated assault, 1 count possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, 1 count theft by receiving stolen property, 1 count possession of marijuana (less than one ounce), 1 count obstruction. Quace Turman, 17: 1 count armed robbery, 1 count aggravated assault, 1 count possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, 1 count theft by receiving stolen property, 1 count possession of marijuana (less than one ounce), 1 count obstruction.

1 count armed robbery, 1 count aggravated assault, 1 count possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, 1 count theft by receiving stolen property, 1 count possession of marijuana (less than one ounce), 1 count obstruction. Juvenile male, 16: 1 count armed robbery, 1 count aggravated assault, 1 count possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, 1 count theft by receiving stolen property, 1 count possession of marijuana (less than one ounce), 1 count obstruction.

1 count armed robbery, 1 count aggravated assault, 1 count possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, 1 count theft by receiving stolen property, 1 count possession of marijuana (less than one ounce), 1 count obstruction. Sanariah Clark, 17: 1 count armed robbery, 1 count aggravated assault, 1 count possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, 1 count theft by receiving stolen property, 1 count possession of marijuana (less than one ounce), 1 count obstruction.

1 count armed robbery, 1 count aggravated assault, 1 count possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, 1 count theft by receiving stolen property, 1 count possession of marijuana (less than one ounce), 1 count obstruction. Monquasha Hayton, 25: 1 count obstruction.

Five suspects were taken to the Bulloch County Jail. The 16-year-old boy was taken to the Claxton Regional Youth Detention Center.