Statesboro police arrest 5 on drug, firearm charges

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Statesboro Police Department arrested five people on drug and firearm charges Thursday.

According to SPD, the department’s Impact Team responded to an apartment at Cambridge the Palms Apartments on Lanier Drive to investigate a drug complaint. Officers had probable cause to search the apartment and found over two pounds of marijuana packaged for sale and a firearm reported stolen in Florida.

Five people were at the home and were arrested on charges of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Theft by Receiving Stolen Property in Another State, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime, and Tampering with Evidence.

The following people were arrested:

Antonio McMillan, 25, of Statesboro

Legend McClain, 21, of Statesboro

Ka-Neisha Williams, 20, of Statesboro

Qu’Shaun Williams, 23, of Statesboro

Keountaye Lee, 19, of Warm Springs, Ga.

All five people are being held at the Bulloch County Jail pending further judicial action.

Anyone with information on drug activity in Statesboro is asked to contact the Impact Team at 912-764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tip@statesboroga.gov.