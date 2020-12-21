Statesboro Police arrest 3 men accused of shooting, chasing vehicle

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Three men have been arrested for allegedly shooting at and chasing a vehicle early Sunday morning.

According to the Statesboro Police Department, around 1:40 a.m., three females approached patrol officers on South Main Street claiming their vehicle had been shot at and chased by the occupants of another vehicle.

Officers notified other units of the suspected vehicle, which was later located on Fair Road.

After a “high-risk” traffic stop, all three men in the vehicle were detained — and arrested upon further investigation. A 9mm handgun was recovered, according to Statesboro Police.

All three are charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, reckless conduct and stalking:

Tariq Covington, 22, of Statesboro

Shaquille Scott, 22, of Waynesboro

Quantevius Scott, 18, of Waynesboro

They remain in the custody of the Bulloch County Jail at this time.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Capt. Jared Akins at 912-764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.