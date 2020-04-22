Statesboro police arrest 3 in separate burglary, entering auto cases

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Statesboro Police Department made multiple recent arrests of people the department says “should have just stayed home.”

On Saturday around 2:45 a.m., officers responded to a burglary at the Chinese Kitchen restaurant at 456 South Main Street. The front window of the business had been smashed. Officers set up a perimeter around the restaurant, when a male fled from behind the building into the woods.

SPD officers took 28-year-old Zavion Sharpe into custody. Investigators found evidence from the burglary strewn along Sharpe’s route through the woods. The stolen property was found and returned.

Sharpe was taken to the Bulloch County Jail, interviewed by detectives and charged with one count of Burglary-2nd Degree and one county of Obstruction.

Then, on Monday around 2:05 a.m., SPD officers were notified that people were attempting to open car doors in the parking lot of Lakeview at Market District Apartments on Brampton Avenue.

Officers found and arrested 17-year-old George Robbins and 19-year-old Quezmeon Hagins, both of Slyvania. Video surveillance showed that the two were pulling on door handles until they found a car that was unlocked.

Robbins and Hagins were interviewed by detectives and charged with two counts of Entering Auto and one count of Obstruction. Both were taken to the Bulloch County Jail.