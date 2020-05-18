Statesboro Police arrest 2 in shots fired incident

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Two men have been arrested for aggravated assault in connection with an incident last week at the Little Lotts Creek Apartments.

According to the Statesboro Police Department, patrol officers responded to a report of shots fired at the apartments located on East Jones Avenue just before 4 a.m. on Wednesday, May 13.

In the parking lot, officers found “multiple shell casings” and gunfire damage to vehicles. No one was injured, police said.

Detectives were able to identify two men in the incident: Shakiel Marlin, 25, of Statesboro and 24-year-old Jamorian Bellamy, of Reidsville.

Marlin was arrested that same day and charged with aggravated assault as well as stalking.

Bellamy was taken into custody for aggravated assault in Tattnall County and taken to the Bulloch County Jail.

“Exchanges of gunfire in our community endanger the safety of the participants and of innocent bystanders,” the department stated. “Officers and detectives will continue to investigate, arrest, and prosecute to the fullest individuals who choose to resolve disputes with gunfire.”

Anyone with information on this incident should contact Detective Kreun at 912-764-9911.