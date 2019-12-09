Statesboro police arrest 17-year-old in entering auto incidents

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Statesboro Police Department Patrol Officers arrested a teen in connection to multiple entering auto reports at two apartment complexes Friday.

Four incident reports were filed on Friday from residents of Cottage Row Apartments on Fair Road for non-forced entering autos. Three more similar reports were filed by residents of the Connection Apartments on Stambuk Lane.

Officers sent videos surveillance of the suspect breaking into cars to all officers. Later Friday night, a patrol officer spotted the suspect at South Main Street and Tillman Road.

Christopher Shawan McDaniels, 17, was arrested on multiple counts of entering auto. Officers later searched two apartments at Park Place Apartments, and further linked McDaniels to the crimes.

McDaniels is currently being held at the Bulloch County Jail.

The Statesboro Police Department is reminding citizens to always lock the doors when they leave their cars. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Short at 912-764-9911.