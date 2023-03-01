STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are looking for a 19-year-old they say assaulted her 68-year-old grandmother.

According to the Statesboro Police Department, Mya Johnson is wanted for aggravated assault, false imprisonment and other felonies stemming from the assault.

Johnson is 5-foot-1 and 125 pounds. She frequents the area of Lanier Drive, Statesboro PD said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is told to contact SPD’s Dispatch at 912-764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov. Sr. Det. Eric Short is the lead detective on the case.