STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – So far this year, the Statesboro Police Department has responded to seven drug overdose incidents — five of which have been fatal.

It’s an alarming increase, the department says.

Last year alone, officers responded to seven overdose incidents. Four of those resulted in fatalities.

The department warns that illegal street drugs are more lethal now than perhaps at any time in U.S. history, corresponding with an increase in the presence of Fentanyl.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that’s 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the Drug Enforcement Association.

“A tiny amount can be lethal,” Statesboro PD stated, “and in many cases, the presence of Fentanyl is unknown to the user until it’s too late.”

According to the department, their officers have been carrying Naloxone, a drug used to counter the effects of opioid drugs, for the past few years.

“But if they cannot locate the overdose in a timely manner, it cannot be used effectively,” Statesboro PD added.

The department reminds the public that, according to Georgia law, anyone who calls for emergency help for someone suffering from an overdose will have immunity from arrest or prosecution.