STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) has charged a 25-year-old with rape.

Dwight Wayne Watkins, of Fayetteville, remains at the Bulloch County Jail at this time.

SPD said officers were called to Jones Mill Road on March 31 for a reported sexual assault.

Based on witness testimony and the physical evidence collected in the case, detectives identified Watkins as the suspect.

With help from law enforcement agencies in Fayette and Cobb counties, Watkins was taken into custody and extradited back to Bulloch County.