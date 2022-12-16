STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Statesboro Police Department has arrested a man for burglary after breaking into two stores.

The department said officers responded around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday to Harbor Freight on Highway 80 E for a security alarm activation. There, they found someone had forced their way inside the closed store.

Officers reviewed surveillance footage and observed a truck with a trailer pull up outside of the store. A man was seen exiting the vehicle, then spotted inside the store.

Statesboro Police said the man fled the scene after tripping the alarm. Nothing was stolen. Officers searched the area but couldn’t locate the suspect.

The following day, around 8:30 a.m., officers were called to the Goodwill on Highway 80 E, located about half a mile away from Harbor Freight.

According to police, employees arrived at work to find their loading dock camera had been damaged an unfamiliar truck and trailer were parked outside the building.

Detectives were able to confirm that the truck was the same one seen the previous night at Harbor Freight. They determined the truck was registered to Kyle Edenfield, 35, of Kite, and received a search warrant.

According to the department, there had also been previous theft attempts from the same are of the Goodwill building.

Later Thursday, officers were called back to Goodwill for a call of a suspicious man loitering in the area. Statesboro Police identified the man as Edenfield and took him into custody.

He’s been charged with one count of second-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree criminal damage to property, one count of marijuana posession and a count of possession of a drug-related object.

Police said Edenfield has an extensive criminal history, including burglary. He remains at the Bulloch County Jail at this time.

Anyone with information about the cases is asked to contact Det. Donald White at 912-764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.