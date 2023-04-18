STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A man is wanted by Statesboro Police after allegedly shooting two men on the same day last week.

According to the Statesboro Police Department(SPD), officers responded to the East Georgia Regional Medical Center for a man who had been shot in the leg. The man told police he was shot at WD Kent Park on W. Grady Street. The victim was later transferred to Memorial Health in Savannah and eventually discharged.

Officers searched the area and found evidence of the shooting at the scene. While investigating the initial shooting, officers heard gunshots near Bobby Donaldson Avenue followed by a 911 call reporting a male had been shot there.

Officers arrived and found a man shot multiple times. He was transported to Memorial Health where he remains in stable condition.

Detectives utilized camera footage along with interviews to identify Saleem Thomas, 23, as the shooter in both incidents.

Warrants for aggravated assault have been issued for Thomas, and he is considered armed and dangerous.

Police ask anyone with information on either shooting, or Thomas’ locations, to contact Cpt. Jared Akins at 912-764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.