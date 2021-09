STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A Statesboro man died after an apparent hit and run early Sunday morning.

The Bulloch County coroner tells News 3, 28-year-old Deshaun Davis was lying in the street on Burkhalter Road at Thomkin Drive when a car ran him over. The coroner says Davis is from Glenville but was living in Statesboro.

Investigators are still trying to figure out why he was in the road in the first place. No further details were released.