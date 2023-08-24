POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) — A Statesboro man is being indicted today after police say he collided with another motorcycle, killing the driver.

According to police, on October 16, 2022, Logan Alec Odom, 26, of Statesboro, Georgia said he was traveling north on Pine Meadow Drive in the left lane. Odom said he then saw a motorcycle turning around in the road while he was coming off the curve and was unable to stop. Odom would then collide with the motorcycle.

According to witnesses, Odom did try to apply the brakes to avoid the collision but hit the motorcyclist while he was turning. A witness then called 911 after seeing the accident unfold to report the accident. Although EMS arrived on scene to treat both Odom and the victim, Justin Andreson, 33, Statesboro, would later die of his injuries after being transported to Memorial Medical Center.

Odom is currently being indicted on charges that include vehicular homicide, driving under the influence, driving without a license, and racing among others.