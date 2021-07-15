Statesboro man gets life in prison for 2016 murder

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – A man who shot and killed a Georgia Southern University student is headed to prison for life.

A Bulloch County jury earlier this month convicted 28-year-old Jamontea Pitts for the 2016 killing of Forrest Kibler.

Police say Kibler intended to buy marijuana from Pitts, who instead pulled a gun and shot and robbed him.

Pitts was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Kibler was found dead in November 2016 at Park Place Apartments. He was 25.