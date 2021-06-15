Statesboro man charged with child molestation

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – A Statesboro man has been arrested for child molestation.

Gerry Harmon, 30, was taken into custody Monday by the Statesboro Police Department, jail records show.

The department’s investigation began Friday when the family of a female juvenile reported she had been molested.

According to Statesboro Police, nurses and counselors at the Teal House Sexual Assault and Child Advocacy Center completed the forensic interview process and gave the results to detectives.

The department also gathered electronic evidence and interviewed Harmon about the allegations. He was subsequently arrested and booked on the child molestation charge.

According to jail records, he was denied bond.

Anyone with additional information on the case is asked to contact Senior Det. Jodie Tanner at 912-764-9911 or submit an email anonymously to tips@statesboroga.gov.