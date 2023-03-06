STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – A Statesboro man was charged with two counts of hijacking a motor vehicle over the weekend.

Enrico Mikell was arrested and booked on the hijacking charges as well as battery, public drunkenness and others.

According to the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), around 9 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to the Sunoco station on Old Register Road for a carjacking incident. The victim was in the store when he realized his vehicle was being stolen.

He went back out to the parking lot to confront the suspect, Mikell, which resulted in a fight. BCSO said the victim was injured when Mikell sped away in his vehicle, knocking him to the ground.

Deputies found the vehicle abandoned at the Zip-N-Foods on Lanier Drive when they were called to another attempted carjacking incident. BCSO responded to Bird Lane near an apartment building where they located Mikell and took him into custody.

Sheriff Noel Brown hailed his deputies and the Statesboro Police Department for quickly apprehending the suspect.