Statesboro man arrested on child molestation charges

STATEBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Statesboro Police Department arrested a man Saturday on child molestation charges.

According to SPD, patrol officers spoke with a teenage girl and her mother about a child molestation allegation. The molestation occurred at a home on Denmark Street and took place over several years.

The victim named 38-year-old Barry Mincey as the suspect.

A second teenage girl was then interviewed by officers and named Mincey as the offender in her case as well.

Detectives interviewed Mincey and arrested him. He was taken to the Bulloch County Jail, where he remains pending further judicial action. He faces multiple charges including Aggravated Child Molestation, Child Molestation, Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes, and more. Additional charges are possible as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about this case or Mincey is asked to call Detective Winskey at 912-764-9911.