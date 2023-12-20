SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A shooting suspect was arrested this week in connection to a June incident that left one man injured.

According to the Statesboro Police Department, 39-year-old Travis Webb, of Statesboro, was apprehended in Augusta on Monday. He had active warrants for aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and parole violation.

Webb is accused of shooting another 39-year-old Statesboro man in Groover Homes on June 14.

He was returned to the Bulloch County Jail where he awaits further judicial action.

Anyone with additional information on this case is asked to contact Senior Detective Eric Short at 912-764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip by texting 274637 and entering “TIPSSPD” plus your message.