STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A Staeboro man has been arrested in connection to a Dec. 2022 shooting that seriously injured a man.

Statesboro Police say 20-year-old Michael Kelly was arrested on an aggravated assault charge on Sept. 5 after fleeing the area for nearly nine months shortly after the shooting.

On Dec. 1, 2022, police responded to Park Place Apartments and discovered a 28-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transferred to Memorial Hospital where he was treated for serious injuries.

Through an investigation, police identified Kelly as the offender and issued warrants for his arrest. On Sept. 5, officers received a tip that Kelly was spotted on Lanier Drive in

Statesboro. Police saw him walking and, after a short foot chase, took him into custody.

Kelly was transported to the Bulloch County Jail where he remains.

Anyone with information on this case should contact Senior Detective Dustin Cross at

912-764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to www.tipsoft.com or by texting 274637 and

entering “TIPSSPD” plus your mes s age.