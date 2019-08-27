Statesboro man arrested for rape of juvenile in 2018

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Police say a 37-year-old Statesboro man has been arrested, accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile and family friend last year.

According to the Statesboro Police Department, officers met with the victim, a juvenile female, and her mom in October 2018 about the alleged sexual assault. The victim indicated that she had been assaulted by 37-year-old Rasean Fulwood, a friend of the family.

An examination was conducted at the Teal House in Statesboro, a sexual assault and child advocacy center, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation began testing at their crime lab.

According to Statesboro Police, detectives were able to develop probable cause and secure a rape arrest warrant for Fulwood.

On Monday, Aug. 26, officers located and arrested the suspect without incident. He remains at the Bulloch County Jail.

News 3 reached out to Statesboro Police about the months-long period between the incident and the arrest. The department said that the rape kit testing period and the time it took to make contact with Fulwood contributed.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact Detective Dustin Cross at 912-764-9911.