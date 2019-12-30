Statesboro man arrested after killing sister’s dog with box cutter

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Statesboro Police Department arrested a man after he killed his sister’s dog with a box cutter on Friday.

At 8:10 p.m. Friday, officers responded to an apartment in The Village at Mill Creek on East Main Street for a domestic dispute. Officers arrived and found blood throughout the apartment.

The female complainant told officers that she and her brother, 35-year-old Kyle Cherry, were arguing when her dog intervened and bit Cherry on the arm. She separated the dog and her brother.

Cherry then got a box cutter from his room and used it to severely injure the dog. The dog suffered cuts on multiple parts of its body and died as officers arrived.

Witnesses told police that Cherry had been physically violent towards the dog in the past.

Cherry was taken to the hospital for treatment for the minor bites he had, along with cuts on his hands that he sustained from the box cutter while assaulting the dog.

Cherry was then arrested and taken to the Bulloch County Jail. He is charged with Aggravated Cruelty to Animals.

The dog was turned over to Bulloch County Animal Control for mandatory disease testing.

Anyone with more information on this incident is asked to call Detective Winskey at 912-764-9911.