Statesboro man arrested after brother found shot dead on his front porch

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – A Statesboro man was taken into custody over the weekend after his brother was found shot to death on the front porch of his home Saturday morning.

According to the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), deputies responded around 11 a.m. to the home of 40-year-old Stephen Ebeling at 251 JM Royal Lane.

A neighbor called to report a person had been shot at the residence.

On the scene, BCSO said deputies found the resident’s brother, Michael Ebeling, 36, lying on the front porch dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Stephen Ebeling was located at the home and taken into custody without incident.

According to the sheriff’s office, no one else was at the home during the confrontation between the two brothers.

Booking records show Stephen Ebeling was arrested Saturday and released after a day. No charges were listed.

BCSO has said criminal charges are pending in the ongoing homicide investigation.

WSAV has reached out for additional details on Stephen Ebeling’s release.

Meanwhile, Michael Ebeling’s body has been transported to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

Anyone with further information about the incident is asked to call BCSO investigator Lt. Walter Deal Jr. at 912-764-1788.