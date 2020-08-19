Statesboro man arrested, accused in string of crimes

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – A Statesboro man has been arrested for a string of recent incidents, including allegedly burglarizing a home and exposing himself to patrons at a laundromat.

According to the Statesboro Police Department, Andrew Clay, 29, has been identified as the suspect in four different crimes that have taken place over the last month.

On July 15, police say the window of South Georgia Gun and Pawn on Northside Drive West was shattered. Video surveillance showed the suspect.

Five days later, and several blocks west of South Georgia Gun and Pawn, a home on Loretha Street was burglarized. SPD says evidence was collected from the residence pointing to Clay.

On Aug. 7, patrons at the Coin Laundry on Northside Drive West told authorities a person entered the business and exposed himself. Again, video surveillance was obtained and showed the suspect.

Officers on Aug. 13 responded to an alarm at the Statesboro Food Bank on Donnie Simmons Way. The suspect fled on foot when police arrived but was seen and described by a staff member.

Warrants were issued for Clay’s arrest. He was taken into custody on Matthews Road on Friday after an off-duty officer spotted him.

The 29-year-old faces charges of burglary in the first degree, burglary in the second degree, criminal damage to property and public indecency.

Clay remains at the Bulloch County Jail pending further judicial action.