STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Statesboro High School is operating with increased safety measures this week, according to Bulloch County School officials.

This comes after an incident involving police at an after-prom event over the weekend.

School officials say that police informed them of a private event Saturday night that involved Statesboro High School students.

The students have been identified and administrators say they’re taking immediate action.

School officials have also made faculty and staff aware of the ‘incident and they are notifying parents and students.