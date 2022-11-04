STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — The football game between Statesboro and Herschel V. Jenkins High School at Memorial Stadium in Savannah was canceled after the school was notified of a threat on Snapchat.

According to Bulloch County Schools, the district is investigating the incident alongside Savannah-Chatham County schools. They were first notified of the threat on Friday by multiple students and some faculty.

Statesboro High School’s administration and athletic leaders decided that the best decision was for Statesboro High School to not play in tonight’s game.

No screenshots of the alleged threat were available to confirm the threat but the schools are taking the incident seriously. Students and parents have already been notified.