Statesboro High on soft lockdown after receiving second threat in a week

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Statesboro High School has been placed on a soft lockdown due to an anonymous threat; just four days after a threat on social media prompted a separate lockdown.

According to a spokesperson for Bulloch County Schools, the high school received the second threat at approximately 10:53 a.m. Monday.

“Law enforcement is aware, and with their support the school has activated additional security protocols,” a statement from the school system reads.

A soft lockdown limits movement inside the building and reduces entry only to the front entrance. Students with off-campus classes and jobs are able to proceed with their schedules under a soft lockdown.

The statement from Bulloch County Schools continues:

If law enforcement advises stronger action, the school will alert parents and the public. We have asked for parents’ support in the following ways: Please encourage your children to remain off of their cellular phones and keep lines of communication open. We encourage parents to do the same. Law enforcement encourages you to remain out of the area. We ask for your cooperation to keep everyone safe. Your children are safe.

The Statesboro Police Department said Monday they are working with the school district and staff at Statesboro High School to ensure all students and staff are safe.

“We ask everyone to be patient and remain calm as we are investigating this incident as well as the incident from last week,” an online post from the department said.

Statesboro Police said they have identified a person of interest in the threat that circulated on Snapchat on Thursday. Police do not believe that person is a student at the high school.

